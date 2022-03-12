Next cold front brings risk of severe storms Monday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The welcoming committee for the next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley is an expected line of thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a risk of severe weather, with the highest potential falling over areas along and east of Highway 6.

RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER

While a severe thunderstorm is not ruled out anywhere locally, a 2 out of 5 risk -- noted in yellow -- is where the Storm Prediction Center notes the highest risk of more notable storms with this round of active weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the Brazos Valley under a 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather Monday night (KBTX)

This “scattered” risk is defined as “An area of organized severe storms, which is not widespread in coverage with varying levels of intensity. These storms are usually short-lived.”

HAZARDS / IMPACTS

Storms that reach the Brazos Valley are expected to do so as a line. While not the case for all, any storm that becomes concerning could bring:

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60-70mph (main threat)

Pocket change size hail

Very low change, weak, brief spin-up tornado

Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern as thunderstorms reach the Brazos Valley Monday night (KBTX)

TIMING

As of Saturday morning, this cold front and associated line of storms is currently expected between 1 am (north) and 5 am (east/southeast) Tuesday. Active weather should be south and east of the Brazos Valley by sunrise Tuesday.

More details will be updated on-air and online as the PinPoint Weather Team monitors the first risk of severe weather in the Brazos Valley since mid-January.

