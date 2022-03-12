No. 1 Texas A&M Upset by No. 2 Oklahoma State, 9-8

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 1 Texas A&M equestrian team (11-3, 5-1 SEC) fell short against No. 2 Oklahoma State (10-2, 5-1 Big 12), 9-8, Saturday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

Despite winning Western discipline, 4-3, the Aggies fell in Jumping Seat, 6-4, to the Cowgirls. Seniors Rhian Murphy (Flat) and Hayley Riddle (Horsemanship) earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in their respective events to highlight the day.

Texas A&M secured their first points of the meet in Fences as junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and senior Grace Boston defeated their opponents. Lovingfoss outscored Sydney North, 78-75, on Benji, while Boston bested Hope King, 76-72, with Rio.

In Horsemanship, Senior Hayley Riddle and junior Cori Cansdale each scored points for the Maroon & White. Riddle led the way defeating Jojo Roberson on Max, 79.5-77.5, while Cansdale outscored Caroline Nielson with Cowboy, 76.5-67.5.

The Aggies and Cowgirls were knotted at four a piece at the break.

Murphy and Senior Nicole Leonard captured points for the Aggies in Flat to open the second half. Murphy recorded a score of 87 with Risky to defeat Abigail Brayman’s score of 84.5, resulting in MOP recognition. Leonard outscored Hannah Coleman, 86-78, on Diablo.

In the final stanza, senior Marissa Harrell and sophomore Keesa Luers earned points for the Maroon & White. Harrell registered a 75.5 with Otis, defeating Kelly Harper’s score of 69.5. Luers edged Hannah Lovrien, 76-74.5, on Uvalde.

Up Next

The Aggies begin postseason action with the Southeastern Conference Championships on March 25-26 in Auburn, Alabama, at the Auburn University Horse Center.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Tana McKay

on the tough competition…

“It’s a disappointing result, but we knew we were up against a really tough team. You expect nothing less when you’ve got the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the country going at it. Even when we were in the Big 12 Oklahoma State has always been a really tough team.”

on the seniors…

“What these seniors have done for the team over the last four or five years is unmatched. We can’t thank them enough. It’s about the wins and losses but it’s also more about these kids, what they’ve learned, the teammates they’ve become and the young adults they will be after they graduate. We’ve got a great group and we’re gonna miss them.”

