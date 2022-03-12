No. 11 Aggies Challenge Ole Miss on the Road

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 11 Texas A&M women’s tennis concludes it weekend road trip through the Magnolia State on Sunday, as the Aggies square off in a 1 p.m. (CT) first serve against the Ole Miss Rebels at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“Ole Miss always has a very good, very solid team. We will need to come out fighting and ready to go. The match could potentially be played indoors, and if it’s not, then we will face some relatively cool and windy conditions at the outdoor facility. We are going to deal with and battle whatever circumstances come our way. We are a team that is playing consistently at a very high level, and I expect more of the same from our group on Sunday afternoon.”

FIRST SERVE

The Maroon & White arrive in Oxford boasting their best record in program history through 18 matches at 17-1, bolstered by a strong 3-0 start to Southeastern Conference play. A&M is riding an eight match win streak dating back to a 4-1 win over then-No.17 Old Dominion during the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships on Feb. 12. The octet of victories marks the longest active win streak among SEC programs, with Arkansas’ five-match run serving as the next-longest. The Aggies own the best record in the state of Texas, and are currently the winningest team in the ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings with 17 victories.

A&M’s most recent outing saw the squad open their Mississippi road trip with a commanding 7-0 result against Mississippi State. The Aggies clinched the doubles point and recorded five-of-six first set victories in the singles competition, with Jayci Goldsmith winning her match in a third-set super tiebreaker on court four.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, released on Mar. 9, Texas A&M came in at No. 11. The Aggies are joined in the poll by fellow-SEC members Auburn (No. 9), Florida (No. 15), Tennessee (No. 16), Alabama (No. 19) and Georgia (No. 23). The Maroon & White surged in the latest Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25, earning the No. 6 spot nationally. In Wednesday’s individual ITA rankings, A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova maintained the No. 3 spot while Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana made their first appearance in the doubles poll at No. 27. In singles, Makarova rose to No. 37, Branstine checked in at No. 41 and Stoiana earned a career-high No. 80 ranking.

#LOCKEDIN ON OLE MISS

Ole Miss enters Sunday afternoon’s match with a 7-4 overall record and a 1-2 start to SEC play. The Rebels most recently defeated LSU by a 4-1 margin at home on Friday. The Rebels are led by Sabina Machalova and Anaelle Leclerq-Ficher, who have a combined 10-5 dual match singles record at the top two positions. Texas A&M holds an 8-3 lead on Ole Miss in an all-time series dating back to 1986, leading the series 6-2 since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2013.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday’s match will feature live video and live scoring for fans around the world by clicking here, courtesy of the University of Mississippi. Any Aggie fans in Northern Mississippi are invited to attend the match at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center, with free general admission seating available in the main grandstand for all guests.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.