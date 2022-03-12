Park in Third after First Round of Clover Cup

MESA, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park is in third after shooting a 4-under 68 in the first round of the 2022 Clover Cup at the Longbow Golf Club on Friday.

“Jennie [Park] is in total control of her game,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “She was locked in yesterday in the practice round and is picking up where she left off in Houston at the ICON. I expect good things for her the rest of the week. Unfortunately, the rest of the team wasn’t clean around the greens. We didn’t have great speed control and made a mess of some holes. Fortunately, all of our mistakes were controllable. I think we will clean it up and have a great day tomorrow.”

The No. 19 Aggies are fifth on the team leaderboard after shooting a 2-over 290. They stand behind No. 31 TCU (-4), No. 41 Clemson (-2), No. 17 LSU (-2) and No. 30 Kentucky (E).

Jennie Park is three strokes off the lead, in pursuit of catching LSU’s Ingrid Lindbald (-7) and East Tennessee State’s Sera Hasegawa (-5). The Carrollton, Texas, native went bogey free and drained four birdies. The Aggie tore up the front nine, knocking down three of her four birdies on the day. Additionally, she birdied the par-three seventh hole where only nine golfers holed a birdie-or-better on Friday.

Jennie Park is fresh off a top-10 finish at the ICON Invitational (Feb. 22). The junior posted a 4-under 68 for the second-straight round and has shot under par in four-consecutive rounds, dating back to the ICON.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Amber Park both shot 1-over 73 and are tied for 27th. Adela Cernousek and Zoe Slaughter round out the lineup, having each shot 4-over 76. The duo is tied for 43rd.

Next Up

The Aggies begin the second round of the 2022 Clover Cup on Saturday at 9:50 a.m. CT.

Place Team/Player Round 1 Overall

5 Texas A&M 290 (+2) 290 (+2)

3 Jennie Park 68 (-4) 68 (-4)

T27 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 73 (+1) 73 (+1)

T27 Amber Park 73 (+1) 73 (+1)

T43 Adela Cernousek 76 (+4) 76 (+4)

T43 Zoe Slaughter 76 (+4) 76 (+4)

