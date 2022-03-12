Prairie View A&M President Ruth J. Simmons to step down from her role

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - Ruth J. Simmons, President of Prairie View A&M University, has announced she wishes to step down as president of the university.

In a letter posted on the university’s website Friday, Simmons says the decision to leave her position was a “very difficult and surprisingly emotional decision.”

Comparing it to previous experiences, Simmons writes that this time is different for her as she led Prairie View through many unexpected and impactful historical moments that were felt across the community, United States, and world.

“I did not imagine that I would feel so grateful to be able to lead PV through this series of challenges and that PV would emerge stronger after such a perilous period, gaining in resources and reputation,” said Simmons. “I am therefore grateful.”

In her letter, Simmons outlines the progress the university has made under her leadership, but she also points out there is much more work to be done.

“Prairie View A&M is nowhere near what it could ultimately achieve as an institution of the first class. Our students deserve more, and we must provide it for them. As we undergo our strategic planning, it is evident to me that a new leader must assume responsibility for advancing the University to a new level of excellence in student outcomes, faculty achievement and research output.”

Simmons says she has told Chancellor John Sharp of the Texas A&M University System of her plans.

In a statement, Chancellor John Sharp of the Texas A&M University System says bringing Ruth Simmons out of retirement to lead Prairie View A&M University is one of the things he is proudest of.

“In five years, she has transformed the university and set it on a path to success and I am thankful for her time as President. I know the faculty and the students, in particular, will miss her day-to-day inspirational leadership. She and I are discussing how best she can continue her service to the Texas A&M University System. I have no intention of allowing Ruth to leave the service of Prairie View and we will work hard to keep her here at a higher capacity. That said, I am so very thankful for her service and friendship.”

Simmons says in the coming weeks, more will be announced about the Chancellor’s plans for identifying a president for Prairie View A&M.

Simmons took over as President of Prairie View A&M University in July 2017 after the departure of former president George Wright.

She was the first female president in the school’s history.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.