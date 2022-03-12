Advertisement

Prairie View A&M President Ruth J. Simmons to step down from her role

Simmons says the decision to leave her position was a “very difficult and surprisingly emotional decision.”
Ruth J. Simmons
Ruth J. Simmons(Prairie View A&M)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - Ruth J. Simmons, President of Prairie View A&M University, has announced she wishes to step down as president of the university.

In a letter posted on the university’s website Friday, Simmons says the decision to leave her position was a “very difficult and surprisingly emotional decision.”

Comparing it to previous experiences, Simmons writes that this time is different for her as she led Prairie View through many unexpected and impactful historical moments that were felt across the community, United States, and world.

“I did not imagine that I would feel so grateful to be able to lead PV through this series of challenges and that PV would emerge stronger after such a perilous period, gaining in resources and reputation,” said Simmons. “I am therefore grateful.”

In her letter, Simmons outlines the progress the university has made under her leadership, but she also points out there is much more work to be done.

Simmons says she has told Chancellor John Sharp of the Texas A&M University System of her plans.

In a statement, Chancellor John Sharp of the Texas A&M University System says bringing Ruth Simmons out of retirement to lead Prairie View A&M University is one of the things he is proudest of.

Simmons says in the coming weeks, more will be announced about the Chancellor’s plans for identifying a president for Prairie View A&M.

Simmons took over as President of Prairie View A&M University in July 2017 after the departure of former president George Wright.

She was the first female president in the school’s history.

