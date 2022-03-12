Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time officially begins 2am Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready to spring forward, Brazos Valley! As springtime approaches, Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 am Sunday morning (3/13).

How does this affect us? We (unfortunately) lose an hour of sleep, and the sun will then rise and set an hour later. A sunset time of 6:31 pm Saturday, March 12th will transition to a sunset time of 7:32 pm on Sunday, March 13th in Bryan-College Station.

Get ready to ⏰ Spring Forward ⏰



Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 am Sunday morning. The sun will then rise and set an hour later ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fc1x7aNpEA — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) March 12, 2022

Don’t forget to change those clocks before bed Saturday night!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.