Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time officially begins 2am Sunday

The sun will rise and set an hour later following the start of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready to spring forward, Brazos Valley! As springtime approaches, Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 am Sunday morning (3/13).

How does this affect us? We (unfortunately) lose an hour of sleep, and the sun will then rise and set an hour later. A sunset time of 6:31 pm Saturday, March 12th will transition to a sunset time of 7:32 pm on Sunday, March 13th in Bryan-College Station.

Don’t forget to change those clocks before bed Saturday night!

