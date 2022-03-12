Advertisement

Spring at the Silos wraps up Saturday with taping of The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Barrymore at the Silos
Drew Barrymore at the Silos(Courtesy Photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Magnolia’s annual Spring at the Silos event will wrap up Saturday with a taping of The Drew Barrymore Show in which the public is invited to attend.

Dozens of vendors from around the country have been on hand since Thursday offering shoppers everything from hats and candles to art, home decorations, clothing and more.

Local photographer and Waco native Alex Spraggins owns Wandering Spirit Photography and was packing up her booth across the street from the Silos on 8th street when she spotted the Hollywood actress Thursday.

“While we were packing up for the day, Drew Barrymore showed up in an RV to film something for her show and it was just one of the coolest experiences ever,” Spraggins said.

Spraggins snapped a couple of pictures of Barrymore waving and smiling.

The talk show host even came over to talk and Spraggins said she couldn’t have been nicer.

“She came up and talked to all of us and talked about how much she loves Texas, and she hadn’t been to Waco yet, so this was her first time, and it was just really amazing,” Spraggins said.

Magnolia confirmed to KWTX the taping of The Drew Barrymore Show, which airs Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. on Fox.   They said those wishing to attend should show up to the barn at the Silos no later than 8:30 a.m.

In addition to the shopping and taping, there’s also a sweet treat being offered.

Blue Bell will be rolling out five new flavors of ice cream inspired by Chip and Joanna.

Spring at the Silos closes at 6 p.m. Friday. It runs its final day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

