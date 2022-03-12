Travel price increases bring local entertainment to the center of conversation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As gas prices hit an all time high around the country, travels plans for spring break and summer may begin to change.

According to AAA, these high prices are only expected to get worse. Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas, said people need to prepare.

“We’ve never seen prices this high and they’re going to continue to climb, and so drivers do need to start thinking about ways they can save,” he said. “Bryan College Station is about two cents away from breaking the all-time record for the average set back in 2008.”

Gas prices begin to hit $4.00 in Bryan and College Station (KBTX)

In addition to the high price due to conflicts in Ukraine, an upcoming busy season could make it even worse.

“Now we’re going into spring travel season where likely we’re going to see an increase in demand further as the weather warms up,” Armbruster said. “We’re also going to switch over to summer blend gasoline. The EPA requires that happen by May 1, summer blend gasoline is more expensive to produce and that cost is passed on to the drivers so likely that will also cause gas prices to continue to increase.”

Jet fuel price increases may begin to impact those hoping to fly. It’s a predicament local leaders hope will encourage some to consider a staycation.

“We all have seen the higher gas prices going around right now and so I know that might be changing peoples spring break and summer plans but that’s okay because there’s a million things you can do here locally in Bryan,” Abigail Noel, PR and communications manager for Destination Bryan said.

Noel suggested options for all ages. For entertainment, Big Shots Golf, shopping in Downtown and music at the Grand Stafford Theater, Third Floor Cantina or The 101. Kids can enjoy interactive displays at the Brazos Valley Children’s Museum and Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

If the weather is nice, Noel encourages people to check the Farmers Market and Lake Walk near The Stella. Many local bed and breakfast or hotel options are available if you are looking for a night away.

She said this expensive travel period could also give college students the opportunity to check out parts of town they haven’t before.

“Most of them normally leave for spring break, their plans may be changing and that’s totally fine we’d love for them to stay here and experience everything that’s going on,” Noel said.

