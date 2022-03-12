Advertisement

Treat of the Day: AMCHS one-act play advances to Bi-District competition

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the students in A&M Consolidated’s One-Act Play! They advanced to the Bi-District competition after their performances at the Zone and District contests.

The UIL One-Act Play contest is a competition where schools present an 18-40 minute play. There are six possible levels of competition: Zone, District, Bi-Distrct, Area, Region, and State.

At each level of competition a judge awards individual acting awards as well as selecting three productions to advance to the next level of competition up to the Regional Level, where only two will advance to the state level.

The following AMCHS students won medals for outstanding acting and technical achievement at the zone and district levels of competition.

  • Laurel Brumbelow - Outstanding Technician (Zone)
  • Abraham Guillen - Honorable Mention (Zone)
  • Elana Kiser - All-Star Cast (Zone), Honorable Mention (District)
  • Addison Putz - Best performer (Zone), All-Star Cast (District)
  • Ryker Rich - All-Star Cast (Zone)
  • Morgan Simmons - All-Star Cast (Zone), Honorable Mention (District)

A&M Consolidated’s One-Act Play recently advanced to the Bi-District competition by virtue of its performances at the...

Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

