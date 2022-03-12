Two children are dead after a domestic disturbance in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting at 403 West Vega Lane that left two children dead, and a woman injured.

When police arrived at the scene of the domestic disturbance, they found an 11-year-old, dead inside the home.

A 6-year-old who was found suffering from a gunshot was immediately airlifted to McLane Children’s Hospital in critical condition and succumbed to her injuries.

A 38-year-old female was also found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported by EMS to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the adult female and her spouse were involved in a domestic disturbance when shots were fired.

Officers located and arrested the spouse of the 38-year-old victim in connection to this case.

He is currently in the Killeen City Jail. His identity has not yet been released.

A fourth person was in the home at the time of the incident but was unharmed. It is believed that all parties involved are related.

“It was a very traumatic event that happened in this house. We’re still trying to put it together,” said Charles F. Kimble, Killeen Chief of Police.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

