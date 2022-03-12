Advertisement

Victims, suspect identified in fatal Brazos County shooting

It's still unclear how many have been injured or if anyone is in custody but neighbors in the...
It’s still unclear how many have been injured or if anyone is in custody but neighbors in the area tell KBTX they heard screams and several shots fired earlier in the afternoon.(Photo by KBTX's Morgan Riddell)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST
Brazos County, Texas (KBTX) - Both victims and the suspect in Thursday’s shooting in south Brazos County have been identified by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Rowe and Kelley Rowe, both 59, were found deceased, in what their family has characterized as a random attack at their home.

Friday night, investigators said they continue looking into the reason behind the incident, and the suspect’s relationship to the victims.

The suspect, Randall Lee Isbell, 51, was shot a killed by a state trooper.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and state troopers were called to a private property on Stoke Circle near Pipeline Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday for a disturbance involving someone who was armed. The suspect was still armed when deputies arrived. As they tried to deescalate the situation, the suspect refused to follow commands to put down his gun and was eventually shot and killed by a state trooper.

Public records show Isbell has a lengthy criminal history including previous charges for assault, evading arrest, a weapons violation, disorderly conduct, and alcohol-related violations.

