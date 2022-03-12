Vikings split a pair during day two of BISD Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings go 1-1 on day two of the BISD Invitational defeating Lockhart 5-3 and losing to Kyle Lehman 7-3 to complete play in the BISD Invitational.

The Vikings finish the tournament portion of their schedule with a 7-2 record and will open up 12-6A district play on Tuesday evening against the Temple Wildcats at 7 pm at the Bryan Athletic Complex.

Eric Perez picked up the win in game 1 with Kaleb Gott also picking up his 1st save of the season. Perez threw 5 innings allowing 3 hits while striking out 7 and issuing 2 base on balls and allowing 2 runs. Gott threw the final inning striking out 1 and not allowing a hit. Leading hitters in game 1 for the Vikings were: Mason Ruiz 2-3 with 2 RBI and a run scored, Hunter Harlin 1-1 with an RBI, Chance Crawford 1-3 with a RBI and a run scored, and Ben Torres 1-1 with a run scored.

Kaleb Gott was saddled with the loss in game 2 for the Vikings. Gott started for the Vikings going 2 innings while allowing 3 hits, striking out 2 and issuing 2 base on balls and allowing 4 runs with only two of them being earned. Avery Wenzel went 2.2 innings, walking 2 and allowing 2 runs with both being earned. Chance Crawford also pitched 1/3 of an inning allowing 3 hits and one earned run.

Leading hitters in Game 2 for the Vikings included: Chance Crawford 2-3, Hunter Harlin 1-2, Mason Garcia 1-2 with a RBI, Mason Ruiz and Rylan also added hits to the hit column and Ollie Sims had a RBI.

Chance Crawford had 3 doubles on the day, Rylan Hill added an extra base hit and both Hunter Harlin and Mason Garcia added a triple apiece.

In sub varsity action the JV 2 Vikings were defeated 7-0 vs. Belton. Both sub varsity teams will be back in action on Saturday with JV 2 playing at 10am and the JV 1 Vikings playing at 3 and 5:30.

