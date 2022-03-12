Widespread freeze expected Saturday morning and again for many early Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hanging in there, Brazos Valley? Friday’s cold front brought a late-season round of winter air into the area, dropping temperatures a good 30° Friday afternoon and evening compared to Thursday.

As skies clear overnight Friday, temperatures are expected to tumble even further, falling into the 20s for most by sunrise Saturday. Though winds are slated to subside overnight, factor in what’s left of that north wind in the morning, and it will likely feel like the low-to-mid 20s for any early Saturday plans.

A widespread freeze is expected overnight Friday. (KBTX)

Best to finish any freeze preparations before bed Friday night, and you’ll likely want to do the same Saturday night with another freeze possible for many, along with a widespread frost potential as we get ready to spring our clocks forward an hour.

While each weekend day starts off cold, high pressure passing across the Lone Star State will bring plenty of sunshine to the Brazos Valley sky. This will help temperatures gradually warm into the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday respectively, kicking off a warmer outlook for spring break next week with highs climbing into the 70s.

Plenty of sunshine is in the works this weekend, helping highs warm into the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday, respectively. (KBTX)

Friday evening video update:

