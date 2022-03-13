Aggie men’s basketball fans optimistic about SEC Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M basketball team hasn’t been to the SEC championship game since the 2015-2016 season, but that changed Saturday. The Aggies secured their ticket after a win against Arkansas.

Aggie fans filled Walk On’s Sports Bistreau in College Station to watch and, eventually, celebrate. Carol Miller, who said she has been an Aggie fan since birth, believes it has been a tough season for the team, especially after the game against Kentucky in January.

“But then to watch them come back in the tournament has been epic, like we’re on fire,” Miller said.

Hector Cortes has been watching the Aggies since 1989 and is married to a former student. He said he was nervous coming into gameday.

“We were a 6.5 point underdog to Arkansas, so I think we did a good job just maintaining our poise and handling our business,” Cortes said.

Cortes believes new recruits have greatly contributed to the team’s success this season. Miller and Holly Witherwax credit head coach Buzz Williams’ leadership.

“I think it made them cohesive,” Witherwax said. “I knew that they were ready to go to the next level, and they’ve had a great run.”

Looking to Sunday’s game against Tennessee, Miller is optimistic about the Aggies’ performance in the tournament title game. The game will start at noon on ESPN.

“They got it,” Miller said. “They just need to find their energy and find their mojo, and they will have it. We totally believe in this team.”

