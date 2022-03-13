Advertisement

Aggie men’s basketball fans optimistic about SEC Tournament

By Caleb Britt
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M basketball team hasn’t been to the SEC championship game since the 2015-2016 season, but that changed Saturday. The Aggies secured their ticket after a win against Arkansas.

Aggie fans filled Walk On’s Sports Bistreau in College Station to watch and, eventually, celebrate. Carol Miller, who said she has been an Aggie fan since birth, believes it has been a tough season for the team, especially after the game against Kentucky in January.

“But then to watch them come back in the tournament has been epic, like we’re on fire,” Miller said.

Hector Cortes has been watching the Aggies since 1989 and is married to a former student. He said he was nervous coming into gameday.

“We were a 6.5 point underdog to Arkansas, so I think we did a good job just maintaining our poise and handling our business,” Cortes said.

Cortes believes new recruits have greatly contributed to the team’s success this season. Miller and Holly Witherwax credit head coach Buzz Williams’ leadership.

“I think it made them cohesive,” Witherwax said. “I knew that they were ready to go to the next level, and they’ve had a great run.”

Looking to Sunday’s game against Tennessee, Miller is optimistic about the Aggies’ performance in the tournament title game. The game will start at noon on ESPN.

“They got it,” Miller said. “They just need to find their energy and find their mojo, and they will have it. We totally believe in this team.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday night, investigators said they continue looking into the reason behind the incident, and...
Victims, suspect identified in fatal Brazos County shooting
Brazos County deputies say an armed man who refused to comply with orders was killed by a state...
Three deceased after disturbance involving armed man in south Brazos County
Addison Alvarez.
12-year-old Franklin girl found safe in Harris County
A line of strong-to-severe storms is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Monday night
Next cold front brings risk of severe storms Monday night
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into car and tree

Latest News

College Station wood artist honored for preserving historic Texas A&M tree
College Station wood artist honored for preserving historic Texas A&M tree
Aggie men’s basketball fans optimistic about SEC Tournament
Aggie men’s basketball fans optimistic about SEC Tournament
Saturday Evening Weather Update 3/12
Saturday Evening Weather Update 3/12
Ruth J. Simmons
Prairie View A&M President Ruth J. Simmons to step down from her role