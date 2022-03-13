Advertisement

Aggies claim 3 national titles at NCAA Indoor Championships

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Texas A&M Track & Field team earned 3 national titles at the NCAA Indoor Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Notables

- Lamara Distin won the women’s high jump title at 6-3.5/1.92m, she matched the Jamaican National Indoor record and recorded the second best performance in Aggie history.

- Brandon Miller claimed the men’s 800m title at 1:47.19. The sophomore became the first indoor 800m national champion in Aggie history.

- The men’s 4x400m won with a time of 3:04.16. The Aggie quartet of Chevannie Hanson, Emmanuel Bamidele, Omajuwa Etiwe and Brandon Miller became the sixth relay to claim the indoor national title in school history.

- Brandon Miller finished the meet as Texas A&M’s highest scorer with 12.5 points.

- Results - https://flashresults.ncaa.com/Indoor/2022/index.htm

