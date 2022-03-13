Aggies Rally Past Santa Clara to Win Rubber Match

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies benefitted from clutch hitting in the seventh and eighth innings to win the rubber match of their three-game series against the Santa Clara Broncos, 5-2, Sunday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

With the score tied 2-2 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Logan Britt and Dylan Rock hit back-to-back doubles to put the Aggies ahead. In the eighth inning, Brett Minnich knocked in two insurance runs with a two-out single through the right side.

Texas A&M (10-5) got another strong pitching performance from Ryan Prager. The freshman southpaw allowed just one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three in 6.0 innings. Jacob Palisch (2-1) earned the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, scattering two hits while striking out two.

Austin Bost and Jack Moss had multi-hit games for the Aggies. Bost went 2-for-3 with one walk and a solo home run that gave the Aggies the lead in the fourth inning. Moss batted 2-for-4 with one double and one run.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Austin Bost – 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Dylan Rock – 1-for-1, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Ryan Prager – 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 SO

Jacob Palisch – 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, W 2-1

GAME SUMMARY

B4 | With one out, Austin Bost blasted a 2-0 offering over the leftfield fence for a solo home run. A&M 1, SCU 0

B6 | Kole Kaler drew a five-pitch, one-out walk and Bost deposited a single down the rightfield line to put runners on the corners. With Jack Moss batting, Santa Clara starting pitcher Jared Feikes committed a balk to score Kaler. A&M 2, SCU 0

T7 | Matt Jew drew a leadoff walk to driver Aggie starter Ryan Prager from the game. Reliever Brad Rudis issued a walk to Eamonn Lance and John Hanley put down a sacrifice bunt to put two runners in scoring position. The Aggies went to Joseph Menefee out of the bullpen and he hit pinch-hitter Efrain Manzo with a pitch to load the bases. After Dawson Brigman popped up for the second out of the inning, Connor Henriques and Alex Lambeau drew back-to-back walks to push two runs acroass. A&M 2 SCU2

B7 | With two outs, Logan Britt doubled down the rightfield line. Dylan Rock stepped to the plate as a pinch-hitter and on his first full-count offering, he blasted a ball that drifted just a couple feet foul over the fence down the leftfield line. On the next pitch, he threaded a double down the rightfield line to plate Britt with the go-ahead run. A&M 3, SCU 2

B8 | Bost drew a one-out walk and Moss singled through the right side to put runners on the corners. Troy Claunch followed with a hard grounder to third that put Bost in a pickle between third and home. An alert Bost stayed in the rundown long enough for both runners to get into scoring position and Brett Minnich laced a single through the right side to plate them both. A&M 5, SCU 2

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the corner of Bush & Olsen on Tuesday for a 6:32 p.m. game against the Houston Cougars.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On how small victories play a role in leading up to conference play…

“Yeah, I mean, we are banged up as bad as you can possibly be. We are playing two guys that I thought we would redshirt… I told the team that it’s been a long time since I have been as proud of a team as I am of these guys today. Prager goes out there and pitches six-plus scoreless innings and then we don’t throw strikes out of the bullpen, guys that have been throwing strikes, so it is ugly, but we will take it.”

Freshman LHP Ryan Prager

On what worked well today…

“I thought early and throughout the game that fastball command was really good. The ability to spin not only one off-speed pitch but both the slider and the changeup really helped keep guys off balance. We did not strike out a whole lot of guys but we missed a lot of barrels, got outs, and gave our team a chance to win.”

Junior outfielder Brett Minnich

On the small victories…

“I am really proud of this team. We fought through a lot today, through this past weekend really. Every small victory we will take it and coming out on top of a series against a good Santa Clara team is great. In the long run if you win a bunch of those series, you will be right where you want to.”

Graduate outfielder Dylan Rock

On the mentality coming into pinch-hit…

“I had to stay ready the whole time, ready for any moment if I need to come in the game off the bench to compete.”

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.