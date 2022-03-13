Aggies Split Doubleheader with Santa Clara

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies split Saturday afternoon’s doubleheader with the Santa Clara Broncos on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies claimed the opener 10-2 before dropping the night cap 16-5.

The Aggies pounced on the Broncos in the first game, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings. Santa Clara chipped away with two in the fifth, but the Maroon & White tacked on two runs in the sixth inning of the seven-inning affair.

Micah Dallas (3-0) picked up the win in the lid-lifter, limiting SCU to two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven in 6.0 innings. Rawley Hector retired all three batters he faced in the seven, including one strikeout.

In game one, the Aggies hit .417 with runners on base (10-for-24) and .421 with runners in scoring position (8-for-19). Kole Kaler, Austin Bost, Jack Moss and Brett Minnich had two hits apiece. Moss scored three runs and Minnich drove in three.

In the second game, the Broncos initiated the actions, taking an 8-0 lead heading into the middle of the fourth frame. Texas A&M (9-5) chipped away with five runs in innings four through seven, but Santa Clara (9-5) closed things out with a five-run eighth and a run in the ninth.

Troy Claunch was 4-for-4 in the second game of the twin bill and finished the day 5-for-6 with two walks, three runs and two RBI. Moss batted 2-for-3 with one walk and two runs in game two and finished the afternoon going 4-for-6 with five runs, two walks and one RBI. Minnich was 2-for-4 with one double and one RBI in the nightcap, going 4-for-8 on the day with two runs and four RBI.

GAME ONE

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Brett Minnich – 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBI

Jack Moss – 2-for-3, 3 R, 1 RBI

Kole Kaler – 2-for-4, 1 BB, 2 R

Micah Dallas – 6.0, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, W 3-0

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | Kole Kaler drew an eight-pitch walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Austin Bost singled to right-center to put runners on the corners. Jack Moss slapped a single to rightfield, plating Kaler. Troy Claunch followed with a wall-banger to rightfield, knocking in Moss. With one out, Taylor Smith drew a walk to fill the bags with Ags and Ryan Targac pushed Moss across. A&M 3, SCU 0

B2 | Kaler gapped a leadoff single to right-center, advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a groundout by Bost. After Moss drew a walk to put runners on the corners, Minnich threaded a two-out single through the right side of the infield to plate Kaler. Smith doubled over the head of the centerfield for a two-run double. A&M 6, SCU 0

T5 | Dawson Brigman bounced a single up the middle and Cal Christofori singled to right field to start the frame. With one out, JonJon Berring grounded a fielder’s choice ball to second, retiring Christofori and putting runners on the corners. Michael O’Hara knocked in Dawson Brigman with a single to rightfield and Coleman Brigman pushed Berring across with a single to leftfield. A&M 6, SCU2

B6 | Austin Bost hit a leadoff single to leftfield, Moss singled up the middle and Troy Claunch drew a four-pitch walk to lead the bases. Minnich gapped a two-run single to left-center and after a strikeout and walk, Logan Britt punched a two-run single to leftfield. A&M 10, SCU 2

GAME TWO

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Troy Claunch – 4-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI

Jack Moss – 2-for-3, 1 BB, 2 R

Brett Minnich – 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

GAME SUMMARY

T2 | With one out, John Hanley and Dawson Brigman bounced singles up the middle. Cal Christofori blooped a single to rightfield to knock in Hanley and Brigman scored on a wild pitch. SCU 2, A&M 0

T4 | Eamonn Lance punched a leadoff double to centerfield and scored when Hanley laced a single through the right side. With one out, Christofori singled to rightfield to put runners on the corners. Alex Lambeau and Michael O’Hara singled in runs, Lambeau scored on a wild pitch and Coleman Brigman plated two with a single. SCU 8, A&M 0

B4 | The Aggies engine started with singles by Jack Moss, Troy Claunch and Brett Minnich to start the inning. With one out, Ryan Targac laced a single through the left side to knock in Moss. With two outs, Ty Hodge legged out an infield single to the third baseman to plate Claunch. SCU 8, A&M 2

B5 | Dylan Rock hit a leadoff home run to leftfield.SCU 8, A&M 3

B7 | Walks issued to Lance, Dawson Brigman and Christofori loaded the bases and a throwing error on a grounder to third by Lambeau let two Broncos score. SCU 10, A&M 3

B7 | With two outs, Moss drew a seven-pitch walk and Claunch and Minnich followed with RBI doubles. SCU 10, A&M 5

T8 | RBI singles by Lance, Hanley and Brigman were followed by a two-run triple by JonJon Berring. SCU 15, A&M 5

T9 | Coleman Brigman hit a leadoff double down the leftfield line, moved to third on a deep fly ball and scored on a groundout to short by Lance. SCU 16, A&M 5

UP NEXT

The Aggies and Broncos play the rubber match of the series Sunday with an 11:02 a.m. game on the corner of Bush & Olsen.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.