Advertisement

Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Barack Obama announced on Twitter Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he said.

He also said that former first lady Michelle Obama tested negative and that they are “grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addison Alvarez.
12-year-old Franklin girl found safe in Harris County
Friday night, investigators said they continue looking into the reason behind the incident, and...
Victims, suspect identified in fatal Brazos County shooting
A line of strong-to-severe storms is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Monday night
Next cold front brings risk of severe storms Monday night
Ruth J. Simmons
Prairie View A&M President Ruth J. Simmons to step down from her role
The tree was planted in 1984 to honor Texans who served in the military.
College Station wood artist honored for preserving historic Texas A&M tree

Latest News

A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
Grace Baptist Church on FM 1372 in Madison County was damaged Sunday by flames, firefighters...
Madison County church damaged by fire
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
US, China officials to meet as tensions mount over Russia