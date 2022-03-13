Advertisement

College Station police investigating assault in Northgate area

Police say around 5:20 p.m. they were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Stasney Street for an assault.
Police say around 5:20 p.m. they were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 400 block of...
Police say around 5:20 p.m. they were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Stasney Street for an assault.(Photo by KBTX's Andy Krauss)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a Sunday afternoon incident in the Northgate area that left one person injured.

Police say around 5:20 p.m. they were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Stasney Street for an assault.

Police found one person with minor injuries who was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

“Investigators believe this is an isolated incident between known individuals. The general public is not in any danger,” said police spokesman Officer Tristen Lopez.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addison Alvarez.
12-year-old Franklin girl found safe in Harris County
Friday night, investigators said they continue looking into the reason behind the incident, and...
Victims, suspect identified in fatal Brazos County shooting
A line of strong-to-severe storms is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Monday night
Next cold front brings risk of severe storms Monday night
Ruth J. Simmons
Prairie View A&M President Ruth J. Simmons to step down from her role
The tree was planted in 1984 to honor Texans who served in the military.
College Station wood artist honored for preserving historic Texas A&M tree

Latest News

Details of what happened are limited but emergency crews responded to an injured person on FM...
Patient in critical condition after incident near Franklin High School
Grace Baptist Church on FM 1372 in Madison County was damaged Sunday by flames, firefighters...
Madison County church damaged by fire
College Station wood artist honored for preserving historic Texas A&M tree
College Station wood artist honored for preserving historic Texas A&M tree
Aggie men’s basketball fans optimistic about SEC Tournament
Aggie men’s basketball fans optimistic about SEC Tournament