College Station police investigating assault in Northgate area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a Sunday afternoon incident in the Northgate area that left one person injured.

Police say around 5:20 p.m. they were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Stasney Street for an assault.

Police found one person with minor injuries who was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

“Investigators believe this is an isolated incident between known individuals. The general public is not in any danger,” said police spokesman Officer Tristen Lopez.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.