Denton sets Program Record as Aggies Defeat Mississippi State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton claimed the 319th win of his storied career in Aggieland as A&M defeated Mississippi State, 5-2, Sunday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies improved to 12-6 on the season and 3-0 in SEC matches, while the Bulldogs fell to 11-6 overall and 1-3 in league play.

Denton passed Aggie Hall of Famer David Kent on the all-time wins ledger, moving to 319-135 in his 16th season at the helm of the A&M program. Kent tallied a 318-161 record across 18 seasons in Bryan-College Station.

“God has really blessed me and given the opportunity to lead this program and it has been a privilege for me to lead the Aggies,” head coach Steve Denton said. “I have had so many good people to work with over the years, beginning with Bill Byrne trusting me, a Longhorn, to come here and lead this program. We have had such great players and great coaches here with me; Bob [McKinley], Rick [Warren], Shane [Vinsant] and Kevin [O’Shea]. It has been so amazing to be a part of all of these wins and I am very thankful.”

The Aggies raced out to a 1-0 advantage after claiming doubles wins on courts one and three. A&M’s Raphael Perot and Giulio Perego served up a bagel, 6-0, to Alberto Colas and Carles Hernandez followed by a 6-2 win by Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor over Florian Broska and Gregor Ramskogler to clinch the match’s first point.

In singles play, A&M controlled the pace of play by claiming four of six first sets and converting all four of them into straight set victories. Guido Marson throttled Bautista Vilicich, 6-1, 6-0, on court four to double the A&M lead. Perego followed with a 6-4, 6-0 win on court five over Ramskogler and the clincher was delivered by Luke Casper, 6-3, 6-4 on court six over Colas.

After the team match was decided, Schachter posted the highest ranked win of his career 6-2, 7-6(6) over No. 25 Broska. Mississippi State took the final two courts to make the final score 5-2 in A&M’s favor.

The Maroon & White return to action at 6 p.m. against Abilene Christian at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Mississippi State vs Texas A&M

3/13/2022 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

Texas A&M 5, Mississippi State 2

Singles competition

1. Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. #25 Florian Broska (MS) 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)

2. #81 Nemanja Malesevic (MS) def. #98 Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

3. Carles Hernandez (MS) def. Matthis Ross (TAMU) 6-3, 6-4

4. Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Bautista Vilicich (MS) 6-1, 6-0

5. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Gregor Ramskogler (MS) 6-4, 6-0

6. Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Alberto Colas (MS) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Noah Schachter/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Florian Broska/Gregor Ramskogler (MS) 6-2

2. Matthis Ross/Stefan Storch (TAMU) vs. #65 Davide Tortora/Nemanja Malesevic (MS) 4-2, unfinished

3. Giulio Perego/Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Alberto Colas/Carles Hernandez (MS) 6-0

Match Notes:

Mississippi State 11-6, 1-3

Texas A&M 12-6, 3-0

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (4,5,6,1,3,2)