Madison County church damaged by fire

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Gusty wind conditions Sunday afternoon are keeping firefighters across the Brazos Valley busy responding to multiple fires including one that has damaged a church in Madison County.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a grass fire in the 7200 block of FM 1372 near Shirley Lane has damaged several structures.

The North Zulch Vol. Fire Department confirmed to KBTX the Grace Baptist Church was damaged inside and out around 1:00 p.m. but nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire and damage to other structures in the area wasn’t immediately clear.

“The wind is gusting 20-25 mph this afternoon. It should settle after 7 or 8 p.m. but we’re still looking at 15-20 mph gusts after sunset,” said KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley.

Fire danger is moderate today, said Winkley.

