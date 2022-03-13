Advertisement

Madison County church damaged by fire

Grass fires are keeping firefighters across the Brazos Valley busy Sunday as winds gust up to 25 mph
Grace Baptist Church on FM 1372 in Madison County was damaged Sunday by flames, firefighters...
Grace Baptist Church on FM 1372 in Madison County was damaged Sunday by flames, firefighters confirmed.(Photo courtesy: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette and Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Gusty wind conditions Sunday afternoon are keeping firefighters across the Brazos Valley busy responding to multiple fires including one that has damaged a church in Madison County.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a grass fire in the 7200 block of FM 1372 near Shirley Lane has damaged several structures.

The North Zulch Vol. Fire Department confirmed to KBTX the Grace Baptist Church was damaged inside and out around 1:00 p.m. but nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire and damage to other structures in the area wasn’t immediately clear.

“The wind is gusting 20-25 mph this afternoon. It should settle after 7 or 8 p.m. but we’re still looking at 15-20 mph gusts after sunset,” said KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley.

Fire danger is moderate today, said Winkley.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addison Alvarez.
12-year-old Franklin girl found safe in Harris County
Friday night, investigators said they continue looking into the reason behind the incident, and...
Victims, suspect identified in fatal Brazos County shooting
A line of strong-to-severe storms is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Monday night
Next cold front brings risk of severe storms Monday night
Ruth J. Simmons
Prairie View A&M President Ruth J. Simmons to step down from her role
The tree was planted in 1984 to honor Texans who served in the military.
College Station wood artist honored for preserving historic Texas A&M tree

Latest News

College Station wood artist honored for preserving historic Texas A&M tree
College Station wood artist honored for preserving historic Texas A&M tree
Aggie men’s basketball fans optimistic about SEC Tournament
Aggie men’s basketball fans optimistic about SEC Tournament
The Aggies will face Tennessee Sunday in Tampa.
Aggie men’s basketball fans optimistic about SEC Tournament
Saturday Evening Weather Update 3/12
Saturday Evening Weather Update 3/12