Monitoring Monday night’s potential for storms, severe weahter

While still a bit cool for the start of Spring Break, Sunday brought another day of stellar weather to the Brazos Valley. Moisture will be quick to return overnight -- humidity, cloud cover, and warmer air all get a boost heading into Monday. A breezy south wind will gust at times upwards of 25 mph. Since the humidity is higher, the fire concern will be lower, but not zero. Outdoor flames/sparks are best left out of plans if possible. Monday will generally be rain/storm free, but the same cannot be said for the evening. As the next cold front approaches the Brazos Valley, a potent weather maker pushing it through will open up a quick window for rain, storms, and severe weather. A few storms could spark up as early as 6pm - 8pm, but the more likely round of weather is expected to move through as a line of activity between 9-10pm and 1am Tuesday. Damaging wind gusts 40-70mph, a tornado concern or two, and hail -- generally pocket change size -- will be what we monitor for. Since this is a nocturnal storm potential, a charged cell phone and your KBTX PinPoint Weather App will be helpful as many try to get to bed for the night. If these come together, a quick 1″ could be dropped for those under the strongest activity.

Rest of Spring Break? This front is of a Pacific Nature -- so more mild and dry air than cold air coming through. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s turn around to the low 70s Tuesday and mid/upper 70s Wednesday. Next storm system does not look at impactful rain-wise, but it will bring Wind by St. Patrick’s Day ahead of a front due in early Friday morning. Sunshine and seasonable weather are in place as we start the weekend.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 51. Wind: SE 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a few showers. High: 79. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a likely chance for rain and storms before 1am. Some storms could be strong/severe. Low: 50. Wind: S/NW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 72. Wind: NNW 10-20, gusting 25 mph+.

