Park Leads Aggies into Fourth After Round Two of Clover Cup

MESA, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park shot a 2-under 69 on Saturday, lifting the Aggies into fourth after the second round of the 2022 Clover Cup at the Longbow Golf Club.

“We were better at executing today and Jennie [Park] was solid for us,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Everybody is encouraged and in a great mindset to go and attack tomorrow. We can still clean up some things and the team knows what they need to do; it’s just about executing in certain moments. We lost a little momentum these first two days in the middle of the back nine. If we can get through that stretch tomorrow, I know we can post a great round and finish strong.”

The No. 19 Aggies (290-287—577) went up one spot in the team leaderboard from the first round. The Maroon & White shot 1-under 287 as a team and sat behind No. 17 LSU (-8), No. 41 Clemson (-6) and No. 31 TCU (-5) heading into the final round.

Jennie Park (68-67—137) continued to light up the golf course with her fifth-consecutive round under par on Saturday. The junior went 2-under 69 and finished the day tied for second. The Carrollton, Texas, native was knotted up with East Tennessee State’s Sera Hasegawa at 7-under 137 and was two strokes behind LSU’s Ingrid Lindbald (-9). The Aggie was 1-over through the first seven holes of the second round but went 4-under the rest of the way, which helped move her into contention for the individual title on Sunday.

Adela Cernousek (76-71—147) went 1-under 71 in the second round. The freshman nailed a team-high six birdies and holed an eagle on the par-five ninth hole. Cernousek tied for 31st along with teammate Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (73-74—147).

Amber Park (73-75—148) tied for 37th and Zoe Slaughter (76-73—149) rounded out the group tied for 41st.

Next Up

The Aggies begin the final round of the 2022 Clover Cup on Sunday at 9 a.m. a.m. CT.