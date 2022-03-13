Patient in critical condition after incident near Franklin High School

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - One person received critical injuries Sunday afternoon following a vehicle incident in Roberston County.

Details of what happened are limited but emergency crews responded to an injured person on FM 1644 near Franklin High School around 12:30 p.m.

The patient was transported by a medical helicopter from the scene to a hospital.

The Franklin Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS also responded to the scene.

