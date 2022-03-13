Advertisement

Patient in critical condition after incident near Franklin High School

Details of what happened are limited but emergency crews responded to an injured person on FM 1644 near Franklin High School around 12:30 p.m.
Details of what happened are limited but emergency crews responded to an injured person on FM...
Details of what happened are limited but emergency crews responded to an injured person on FM 1644 near Franklin High School around 12:30 p.m.(Photo credit: Robertson County EMS)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - One person received critical injuries Sunday afternoon following a vehicle incident in Roberston County.

Details of what happened are limited but emergency crews responded to an injured person on FM 1644 near Franklin High School around 12:30 p.m.

The patient was transported by a medical helicopter from the scene to a hospital.

The Franklin Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS also responded to the scene.

We’ll update this story when more details are available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addison Alvarez.
12-year-old Franklin girl found safe in Harris County
Friday night, investigators said they continue looking into the reason behind the incident, and...
Victims, suspect identified in fatal Brazos County shooting
A line of strong-to-severe storms is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Monday night
Next cold front brings risk of severe storms Monday night
Ruth J. Simmons
Prairie View A&M President Ruth J. Simmons to step down from her role
The tree was planted in 1984 to honor Texans who served in the military.
College Station wood artist honored for preserving historic Texas A&M tree

Latest News

Grace Baptist Church on FM 1372 in Madison County was damaged Sunday by flames, firefighters...
Madison County church damaged by fire
College Station wood artist honored for preserving historic Texas A&M tree
College Station wood artist honored for preserving historic Texas A&M tree
Aggie men’s basketball fans optimistic about SEC Tournament
Aggie men’s basketball fans optimistic about SEC Tournament
The Aggies will face Tennessee Sunday in Tampa.
Aggie men’s basketball fans optimistic about SEC Tournament