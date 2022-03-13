Patient in critical condition after incident near Franklin High School
Details of what happened are limited but emergency crews responded to an injured person on FM 1644 near Franklin High School around 12:30 p.m.
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - One person received critical injuries Sunday afternoon following a vehicle incident in Roberston County.
The patient was transported by a medical helicopter from the scene to a hospital.
The Franklin Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS also responded to the scene.
We’ll update this story when more details are available.
