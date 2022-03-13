Tennessee tops Texas A&M for SEC title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Santiago Vescovi scored 17 points and Josiah-Jordan James had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help ninth-ranked Tennessee beat Texas A&M 65-50 to claim its first men’s SEC basketball tournament title in 43 years.

The second-seeded Volunteers never trailed. They rattled off the first 14 points of the afternoon and won for the 12th time in 13 games following a one-point loss at Texas in late January.

Auburn and Kentucky entered the SEC Tournament ranked in the top five and Arkansas was as hot as any team in the country down the stretch. But Tennessee has emerged as the top team in the league after beating each of those other rivals in the past two weeks.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

No. 9 Tennessee 65, Texas A&M 50

Amalie Arena (Tampa, Fla.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M fell to the second-seeded and ninth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, 65-50, in Sunday’s SEC Tournament Championship Game.

· The Aggies hold a record of 23-12 on the year with 12 wins coming against conference foes.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Texas A&M has two players named to the All-SEC Tournament Team in Henry Coleman III and Quenton Jackson.

· Coleman had 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds in Sunday’s finale. For the tournament, he averaged 15.0 points and 7.3 rebounds, both team highs.

· Jackson averaged 15.0 points to go along with 3.3 rebounds and a team-high 3.6 assists and nine steals.

· Tyrece Radford tallied a team-high 13 points, marking his ninth-consecutive game in double figures and 13th in the last 14 games. He also hauled in six rebounds. In Tampa, Boots averaged 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds.

· Aaron Cash cleaned up the glass with six rebounds, including four offensive, in 14 minutes of action. His six boards are the most since he had 11 against Kentucky on Jan. 19.

