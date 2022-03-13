Advertisement

Texas Roadrunners top Brahmas 6-2 to force game 3 in Fraser Cup semifinals

By Tyler Shaw
Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION - The Texas Roadrunners hockey team beat the Texas Brahmas 6-2 in game 2 of the Fraser Cup Division semifinals Saturday evening at Spirit Ice Arena.

The Roadrunners, part of the North American 3 Hockey League, were led by Kyle Portlock and Jack Herron who each had two goals. The College Station-based hockey team held a 3-2 advantage entering the final period, but scored three straight goals to pull away.

The Roadrunners had a strong start with 3 goals in the first period. Kyle Portlock scored first on an assist from Ty Neckar and Mason Bertelsen. Jack Herron scored at the 10-minute mark on an assist from Neckar and Portlock. Eitan Geralnik scored the third goal 52 seconds later on an assist from Matthew Edestrand and Tyler Singpradith.

Keegan McArthur got the Brahmas on the board in the final minute of the first period on an assist from Gion Coray and Matej Palfy. Palfy scored the lone goal in the second period.

The division semifinal series is tied 1-1. The deciding game three will be played Sunday at 2:15 p.m. in North Richland Hills.

