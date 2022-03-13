Three Homers Highlight Sunday Twin Bill with Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Texas A&M softball senior All-American Haley Lee hit a pair of home runs, including her first grand slam of the season, in a pair of setbacks to Auburn (24-1, 3-0 SEC) on Sunday at Jane B. Moore Field.

The Aggies (15-8, 0-3 SEC) used a team-leading sixth home run from Rylen Wiggins to get on the board in game one of the doubleheader. Lee’s fourth long ball of the year pushed A&M ahead, before Auburn fought back for the 4-3 win.

In the second game of the twin bill, Lee’s grand slam highlighted a big fourth inning for the Aggies, but the Tigers held on for the 8-5 victory to complete the series sweep.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at Auburn – L, 4-3 – Game 1

Haley Lee: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, HR

Rylen Wiggins: 1-for-4 HR

Morgan Smith: 1-of-2, BB

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at Auburn – L, 4-3 – Game 1

Grace Uribe: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at Auburn – L, 4-3 – Game 1

Auburn used a solo home run to jump on the board in the opening frame.

Rylen Wiggins lifted her sixth home run of the year over the left field wall in the top of the fourth, marking the first homer allowed by Auburn’s ace in 15 appearances, to knot the score at one.

Senior Haley Lee smoked a two-run shot in the top of the fifth to give the Aggies the 3-1 edge.

A pair of two-out doubles helped the Tigers charge ahead, 4-3, in the home half of the fifth.

A&M rallied in the sixth, leaving the bases loaded, before Auburn sealed the victory by sitting the Aggies down in the seventh.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at Auburn – L, 8-5 – Game 2

Haley Lee: 2-for-3, 2 R, 4 RBI, BB, HR

Morgan Smith: 1-for-3, RBI

Cayden Baker: 2-for-3, R

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at Auburn – L, 8-5 – Game 2

Emiley Kennedy: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Grace Uribe: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Shaylee Ackerman: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at Auburn – L, 8-5 – Game 2

The Tigers scratched four runs across, two of them unearned, in the home half of the first.

A&M turned its ninth double play of the season to escape the second.

An RBI single to left by Morgan Smith drove Haley Lee home in the third to help the Aggies get on the board.

Auburn used a two-run bomb in the third to jump ahead, 6-1.

With bases loaded in the fourth, Lee launched her first grand slam of the year over the centerfield wall to bring the Maroon & White within one.

Another two-run blast by the Tigers pushed them back out to an 8-5 advantage in the fifth, as they held on for the win.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

On Grace Uribe’s performance in the circle…

“If you look at what Grace (Uribe) has done, she’s coming off just one weekend of being able to throw bullpens. She goes out last weekend to play some games and gets a win for us, then you look at what she does today and I’m just really proud of her. You can see that she’s a kid that can win games for us and keep us in games, and I thought she did a really nice job and gave us a chance.”

Overall thoughts on the game…

“I think we need to do a better job of taking over a game and understanding momentum. Do we have the momentum? Have we just shut them down? I think there are times we have momentum, and we’ve got them on their heels, and we don’t just finish.”

On Haley Lee’s grand slam…

“Cayden (Baker), Makinzy (Herzog) and Koko (Wooley) all get up there to load the bases for Haley (Lee) and that’s what a veteran player does. She’s the best player on our team. She’s the best hitter and she’s savvy, and she’s always got a plan. You can get her out once, maybe twice, but you won’t get her out three times. Haley is the right person at the right time.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to Aggieland to host Sam Houston on Tuesday, before nationally-ranked Florida visits Davis Diamond next weekend for the Aggies’ SEC home opener. To purchase tickets, visit 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.