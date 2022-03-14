2022 Maroon & White Game Presented by St. Joseph Health Details Announced

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M fans will have the first opportunity to see the 2022 Aggie Football team at the Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health on Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m. (CT) on Kyle Field.

General Information

· Admission to the Maroon & White Game is free. Seating is general admission, with the exception of the club and suite areas.

· Gates at Kyle Field will open one hour prior to kickoff (12 p.m.). Concession stands will be open throughout Kyle Field, offering select food and beverage options.

· Public entries: Southeast Activation Tower (SEAT), Northwest Activation Tower (NWAT) and Northeast Activation Tower (NEAT) 3, 5 and 8.

· Alcohol will be available throughout the stadium in accordance with the SEC’s policy. Additional information can be found by clicking here.

· The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Maroon & White Game. Additional information can be found at 12thman.com/beclear.

· All venues at Texas A&M will utilize cashless transactions for concessions.

· Fans are reminded that no outside beverage containers will be permitted into Kyle Field.

· Associate sponsors for the 2022 Maroon & White Game are American Campus Communities and Traditions Club.

Fan Experience

· The 2022 Maroon & White Game will feature activations from partners of Texas A&M Athletics outside of Kyle Field beginning at 10:30 a.m.

· Fans are encourages to download the 12th Man Mobile App to participate in in-game promotions, access a first look of the 2022 football roster and more.

The Game

· The 2022 game will provide an excellent viewing experience for fans because it will be played like a conventional game with traditional scoring.

· The team will divide into two squads with team captains “drafting” their teams the week prior to the game.

Halftime Entertainment

· The Lettermen’s Association Legends Game presented by the City of Bryan will return for a third consecutive spring game.

· The football team will announce its Spring Awards at halftime.

Other Important Notes

· April 8-10 is Family Weekend at Texas A&M University and parking will be at a premium on campus. Please visit transport.tamu.edu for more details.

· Stallings Blvd. Garage and the University Center Garage will be $10 per entry.

· The following parking lots are $5 or any valid Texas A&M parking permit: West Campus Garage, Lots 100a-c (Reed Arena), 100e-g (Reed Arena), Lots 61, 74, 97 and 104.

· Shuttle service offers normal weekend routes (check transport.tamu.edu for times and locations).

· Still need more Aggie Athletics? Football season tickets are available at www.12thMan.com/tickets!