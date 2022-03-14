Advertisement

2022 Maroon & White Game Presented by St. Joseph Health Details Announced

Kyle Field
Kyle Field(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M fans will have the first opportunity to see the 2022 Aggie Football team at the Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health on Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m. (CT) on Kyle Field.

General Information

· Admission to the Maroon & White Game is free. Seating is general admission, with the exception of the club and suite areas.

· Gates at Kyle Field will open one hour prior to kickoff (12 p.m.). Concession stands will be open throughout Kyle Field, offering select food and beverage options.

· Public entries: Southeast Activation Tower (SEAT), Northwest Activation Tower (NWAT) and Northeast Activation Tower (NEAT) 3, 5 and 8.

· Alcohol will be available throughout the stadium in accordance with the SEC’s policy. Additional information can be found by clicking here.

· The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Maroon & White Game. Additional information can be found at 12thman.com/beclear.

· All venues at Texas A&M will utilize cashless transactions for concessions.

· Fans are reminded that no outside beverage containers will be permitted into Kyle Field.

· Associate sponsors for the 2022 Maroon & White Game are American Campus Communities and Traditions Club.

Fan Experience

· The 2022 Maroon & White Game will feature activations from partners of Texas A&M Athletics outside of Kyle Field beginning at 10:30 a.m.

· Fans are encourages to download the 12th Man Mobile App to participate in in-game promotions, access a first look of the 2022 football roster and more.

The Game

· The 2022 game will provide an excellent viewing experience for fans because it will be played like a conventional game with traditional scoring.

· The team will divide into two squads with team captains “drafting” their teams the week prior to the game.

Halftime Entertainment

· The Lettermen’s Association Legends Game presented by the City of Bryan will return for a third consecutive spring game.

· The football team will announce its Spring Awards at halftime.

Other Important Notes

· April 8-10 is Family Weekend at Texas A&M University and parking will be at a premium on campus. Please visit transport.tamu.edu for more details.

· Stallings Blvd. Garage and the University Center Garage will be $10 per entry.

· The following parking lots are $5 or any valid Texas A&M parking permit: West Campus Garage, Lots 100a-c (Reed Arena), 100e-g (Reed Arena), Lots 61, 74, 97 and 104.

· Shuttle service offers normal weekend routes (check transport.tamu.edu for times and locations).

· Still need more Aggie Athletics? Football season tickets are available at www.12thMan.com/tickets!

Most Read

Addison Alvarez.
12-year-old Franklin girl found safe in Harris County
Emergency crews were on the scene of a pickup truck engulfed in flames Sunday evening on...
Pickup truck destroyed by fire on SH 21 in Bryan
Details of what happened are limited but emergency crews responded to an injured person on FM...
Patient in critical condition after incident near Franklin High School
A line of strong-to-severe storms is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Monday night
Next cold front brings risk of severe storms Monday night
Grace Baptist Church on FM 1372 in Madison County was damaged Sunday by flames, firefighters...
Madison County church damaged by fire

Latest News

Texas A&M Baseball
Tuesday’s Game Time Moved to 5 p.m.
Sam Houston Baseball
TicketSmarter WAC Baseball Hitter and Pitcher of the Week Announced
N/A
Aggies Rally Past Santa Clara to Win Rubber Match
N/A
Denton sets Program Record as Aggies Defeat Mississippi State