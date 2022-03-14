Advertisement

Affection from a dog is medicinal, new study says

Man's best friend may just be a doctor's best friend, too.
Man's best friend may just be a doctor's best friend, too.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study proves what dog lovers could have already told you. Man’s best friend makes them feel better.

The study published in the scientific journal, PLOS ONE, suggested that dogs may also be a doctor’s best friend.

In the research paper, Canadian doctors used therapy dogs to comfort people being treated in the emergency room for pain.

Patients who spent 10 minutes with a therapy dog in the emergency room reported less pain than those getting conventional treatment alone.

The study appears to be the first of its kind to test the use of therapy dogs in this setting.

Researchers theorize the dogs relieve anxiety and depression and offer emotional support, which may change how some patients experience pain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addison Alvarez.
12-year-old Franklin girl found safe in Harris County
Emergency crews were on the scene of a pickup truck engulfed in flames Sunday evening on...
Pickup truck destroyed by fire on SH 21 in Bryan
Details of what happened are limited but emergency crews responded to an injured person on FM...
Patient in critical condition after incident near Franklin High School
A line of strong-to-severe storms is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Monday night
Next cold front brings risk of severe storms Monday night
Grace Baptist Church on FM 1372 in Madison County was damaged Sunday by flames, firefighters...
Madison County church damaged by fire

Latest News

An agreement on the safety and security of nuclear sites in Ukraine is urgently needed, IAEA...
Atomic agency chief urges talks on nuclear safety in Ukraine
Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Comedian Pete Davidson is going into space
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv
A man walks past a shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in...
Chernobyl power line damaged by Russian forces