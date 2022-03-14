Aggie Men’s Tennis hosts No. 2 Ohio State and Prairie View A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to host Prairie View A&M and No. 2 Ohio State for a Tuesday twin billing at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (13-6) and Panthers (0-15) will square off at noon (CT) before a match up with the Buckeyes (14-1) at 6 p.m. (CT).

“We have another great opportunity tomorrow for our team to take a step forward and continue to test ourselves against the best in the country,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Prairie View gives our players another opportunity to compete at noon. At night, we have Ohio State coming to town and we have had a great rivalry with them over the years. They play great doubles and bring an intensity to all of their matches that mirrors their leader, Coach [Ty] Tucker. Ty is one of, if not, the best in all of college tennis. Our team will need to play sharp and compete their tails off and it should be a great night of college tennis. We are asking the 12th Man to show up early at 6 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center before heading over to see our Aggie Men’s Basketball Team compete at 8 p.m. and BTHO Alcorn State!”

The Maroon & White return to action after picking up a 5-2 win against Mississippi State and a 7-0 win versus Abilene Christian on Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Against the Bulldogs, Denton became A&M’s all-time winningest head coach as the Aggies earned the doubles points and singles wins by Noah Schachter, Guido Marson, Giulio Perego and Luke Casper. In the nightcap, A&M claimed the doubles point and singles wins by Perego, Stefan Storch, Mathis Bondaz, Pierce Rollins, Rahul Dhokia and Austin Abbrat.

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Raphael Perot moved to No. 98 in the latest singles rankings as he stands at 3-3 against ranked foes. The sophomore picked up a career-best win over then-No. 38 Alexandre Rotsaert of No. 8 Stanford at the ITA Indoor Team Championships.

Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 46 this week after posting a win against Issac Arevalo and Piotr Pawlak of Texas Tech. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

PROMOTIONS

Tuesday’s match against Ohio State will feature the return of concessions to the Mitchell Tennis Center. Maui Wowi will be serving smoothies, in addition to other fan-favorite items on the second level of the facility towards the middle of the concourse. Fans are reminded that no outside food or beverages are permitted inside Texas A&M athletic facilities. All venues are cashless this season.

Fans are encouraged to stop at the marketing table inside the entrance to the Mitchell Tennis Center, where fans can enter to win free Adidas merchandise, pick up roster cards and more. After each Aggie men’s tennis match this season, select student-athletes will be made available for autographs inside the front entrance to the facility. Be sure to stick around to meet and greet the Aggies.

SCOUTING PRAIRIE VIEW A&M The Panthers come to town fresh off a defeat to Alabama State at the SWAC Round Up in Montgomery, Ala. The doubles teams of Jorge Juarez Cabellero and Diego Hatem along with Adrien Blackwell and Juan Malham Viada lead Prairie View in singles wins this spring, the two teams combined to claim the doubles point against Alcorn State on Feb. 22.

SCOUTING OHIO STATE The Buckeyes have won three straight matches after their lone setback of the season against then-No. 4 TCU at the ITA Indoor National Championships. Ohio State will round out their Texas road swing after topping No. 15 Texas, 4-3, in Austin on March 12. Cannon Kingsley paces the squad with a 10-1 mark this spring while JJ Tracy (10-0) holds an unblemished dual record. In doubles, Matej Vocel and Robert Cash hold an 8-3 dual mark and are ranked No. 1 in the latest doubles poll.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club.

Tuesday’s matches will be streamed on 12thman.com via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. Additionally, live scoring for the Prairie View A&M match will be available here and here for Ohio State.

For any additional questions and more information on the amenities at the Mitchell Tennis Center, click the link here to be redirected to the Tennis Gameday Central page.

PARKING

Parking for Sunday’s matches will be available to fans for $5 in Lot 100D, adjacent to the Mitchell Tennis Center.

UP NEXT The Aggies hit the road for the first time since Feb. 25, traveling to Lexington for a Sunday showdown with No. 12 Kentucky at noon (CT). at the Boone Tennis Complex.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

-aTm-

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.