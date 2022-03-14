Advertisement

Aggies Earn No. 1 Seed in NIT; Face Alcorn State Tuesday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M was selected as a No. 1 seed in the National Invitation Tournament as the selection committee revealed the field of 32 on Sunday.

The Aggies (23-12) will face Alcorn State (17-16) on Tuesday inside Reed Arena. The game will tip-off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The winner of the game will face the Utah State-Oregon winner on either March 19 or 20.

Donors and season ticket holders will receive additional communication on how to purchase tickets. Tickets will be available to the general public late Monday.

The Aggies are making their eighth appearance all-time in the NIT and first since 2015. A&M holds a 7-7 record in the event. Tuesday’s matchup with be the fourth all-time between the two schools with A&M leading the series, 3-0.

