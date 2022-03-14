Bryan softball tops Shoemaker 9-1

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team beat Killeen Shoemaker 9-1 in a District 12-6A matchup at the Viking Athletic Complex Monday afternoon.

The Lady Vikings used a 5-run 6th inning to pull away from Shoemaker, highlighted by a 3 RBI homerun from Alexis Rodriquez. After falling behind 1-0, the Lady Vikings took the lead in the bottom of the 1st and padded their lead 3-1 after 2 innings. Each of their first 3 runs was scored on bunts and Shoemaker errors.

Bryan moves to 11-6 (2-1 in district play). The Lady Vikings are scheduled to hit the road tomorrow (Tuesday) for a 2:00 p.m. game against Killeen.

