Bryan softball tops Shoemaker 9-1

The Bryan softball team lines up before a home game against Killeen Shoemaker.
The Bryan softball team lines up before a home game against Killeen Shoemaker.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team beat Killeen Shoemaker 9-1 in a District 12-6A matchup at the Viking Athletic Complex Monday afternoon.

The Lady Vikings used a 5-run 6th inning to pull away from Shoemaker, highlighted by a 3 RBI homerun from Alexis Rodriquez. After falling behind 1-0, the Lady Vikings took the lead in the bottom of the 1st and padded their lead 3-1 after 2 innings. Each of their first 3 runs was scored on bunts and Shoemaker errors.

Bryan moves to 11-6 (2-1 in district play). The Lady Vikings are scheduled to hit the road tomorrow (Tuesday) for a 2:00 p.m. game against Killeen.

