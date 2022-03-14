Celebrate local youth, businesses with upcoming BCS Chamber of Commerce events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Chamber of Commerce has much to celebrate this month, including two popular annual events.

Everyone is invited to the Crawfish Boil on Friday, March 18, 6-8:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo Complex. Tickets are $75 per person, and they included unlimited crawfish, sides, and beverages. Tickets can be bought at the door with cash, card or check. Proceeds go to buying FFA-raised livestock at auction to support local youth’s budding interest in agribusiness.

On March 31, the Chamber is asking for 200 volunteers to participate in Chamber Day, a day-long celebration of local businesses. Volunteers can sign up for half-day shift to visit local businesses and thank them for what they do, including paying taxes and hiring local workers. Sign up here.

More information on all of the BCS Chamber of Commerce’s events can be found here.

