College Station evaluating impacts of higher fuel costs

City of College Station
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is preparing for how the record-high fuel costs will impact the city’s bottom line.

With hundreds of vehicles in their fleet, the city is seeing higher costs, much like the general public, for gasoline and diesel. Right now, the city doesn’t know exactly how much more they are going to have to spend on fuel.

They are currently taking a look at the impact and options to address it. Those options including a potential budget amendment and drawing from reserves if needed.

News 3′s Clay Falls met with city leadership today and will have new details Monday evening.

