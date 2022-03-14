Events Industry faces ongoing challenges in 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Supply chain issues, the rising cost of products, and an ongoing pandemic have created a perfect storm of challenges for event companies.

Jacob Dyson, Manager of Downtown Bryan Events, said his main priority is to give every client the event they deserve. Although, that has been extremely hard to do since the start of the pandemic. Dyson says it is even harder to do this year due to restrictions being lifted.

“Everyone else is trying to order those same exact products,” said Dyson.

Dyson says high shipping rates, and delays of up to twelve months have a huge impact on the company.

“The shipping rates are now 2 to 3 times higher than they used to be,” said President of Advent GX and The Stafford Theater, Jose Quintana. “So even if we can get the product at the same cost, now we have to pay extra for shipping. Which is 20% of the cost of the product. That in itself turns into a 15% inflation factor.”

Quintana said his company will do anything to meet the needs of their customers. That includes making long drives for products instead of waiting for them to be shipped in.

“If we have to go all the way to Houston and back, we will,” Quintana said. “You know all those types of things that we used to rely on. We had so much faith, we knew if we ordered something from one of our distributors. It would arrive on time. Now we have them showing up with half of the order. We just can’t operate like that.”

Despite supply chain issues, Quintana predicts a great financial outlook this year, and says he is hoping for an even better 2023.

“It looks like this year, from a financial perspective is going to be great” Quintana said. “Our team is leveraging this year to grow to be prepared for the following year. So we’re looking at this as a hey we’re looking to adapt, but at the same time were planning for 2023.”

