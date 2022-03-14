Advertisement

Former College Station City Hall demolition nearing end, site work continues

The former city hall is no more.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The former College Station City Hall is no more. Demolition crews have leveled the site.

The city plans to build a new green space in that area and to expand the parking lot. The goal is to have much of the work finished by the fall.

“We’ll have to grade the site, like move the dirt around. Make sure it’s the right elevation, seed it so that there’s grass and there’s actually some sidewalks going in that will connect the front of the building to Texas Avenue and those have some decorative features. So a lot of this should be wrapped up by the summer in time for football season,” said Emily Fisher, College Station Public Works Director.

Interior demolition is also underway for the former building that housed human resources and facilities maintenance offices.

It will be transformed into a new tourism office and event space.

