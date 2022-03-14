Advertisement

Hail, damaging wind concern prompts SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for parts of the Brazos Valley

Hail to the size of tennis balls, wind gusts to 75mph, and a couple tornadoes could occur with most intense storms
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10pm for parts of the Brazos Valley
By Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The spring storm season will kick off in the Brazos Valley Monday evening as a short-lived but impactful round of storms passes by. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the following counties until 10 p.m.:

• Brazos • Burleson • Houston • Lee • Leon • Madison • Milam • Robertson

Primary Threats Include:

  • Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible
  • Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail up to the size of tennis balls
  • A tornado or two possible

TIMING: Two rounds of storms will be possible in the Brazos Valley: the first between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m with all types of hazards possible if this activity becomes severe. The second round is expected as a broken line between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m with more of a wind and embedded, weak tornado concern as it passes from north to southeast.

One important note to remember as we monitor this round of stormy weather, not every storm will be so intense that the hazards listed above will be to the most extreme. Not every storm will necessarily be severe as it passes through the Brazos Valley.

As the watch was issued, here’s what the agency noted ahead of this round of storms:

REMINDER: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

