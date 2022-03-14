Hail, damaging wind concern prompts SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for parts of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The spring storm season will kick off in the Brazos Valley Monday evening as a short-lived but impactful round of storms passes by. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the following counties until 10 p.m.:

• Brazos • Burleson • Houston • Lee • Leon • Madison • Milam • Robertson

Primary Threats Include:

Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail up to the size of tennis balls

A tornado or two possible

TIMING: Two rounds of storms will be possible in the Brazos Valley: the first between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m with all types of hazards possible if this activity becomes severe. The second round is expected as a broken line between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m with more of a wind and embedded, weak tornado concern as it passes from north to southeast.

One important note to remember as we monitor this round of stormy weather, not every storm will be so intense that the hazards listed above will be to the most extreme. Not every storm will necessarily be severe as it passes through the Brazos Valley.

As the watch was issued, here’s what the agency noted ahead of this round of storms:

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along and ahead of a cold front as it moves eastward across central Texas into east Texas. Enough instability and vertical shear are in place to support severe thunderstorms capable of large to very large (i.e. diameter greater than 2″ in diameter) hail and strong wind gusts. An isolated tornado or two is also possible.

REMINDER: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

