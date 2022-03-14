Advertisement

Man accused of shooting Texas sheriff’s deputy captured

Police identified the suspect as Michael Stark, 33, and a manhunt was underway Monday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BASTROP, Texas (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and injuring a Texas deputy was apprehended Monday after a lengthy manhunt, authorities said.

Bastrop County Deputy Sawyer Wilson was wearing a protective vest when he was shot two times in the chest on Sunday night at a gas station in Bastrop, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Austin, Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said.

The sheriff told Austin TV station KXAN that Wilson was also shot in the forearm, shattering it, but that the deputy is expected to recover.

“The vest did what it was supposed to do,” Cook said.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Stark, 33, and authorities said he was apprehended by midday Monday.

Jail records did not list an attorney to speak on Stark’s behalf.

Cook said officers were familiar with Stark because of previous arrests.

