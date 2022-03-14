Neutral Posture names its new president

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Neutral Posture, a Bryan-based, women-owned leader in ergonomic seating and workplace furniture, has named its new president.

Recently, the company promoted internally and named Kari Krueger as the president of the company. Krueger was previously the executive vice president of strategic development for two years.

“I am just so excited about this opportunity. The company has been around for over 30 years so to be able to see the history and now be at the forefront of taking us into the future is an incredible opportunity,” said Krueger.

Krueger also mentioned that one of her favorite aspects of the company is that it’s female driven. With 50% of the workforce and 60% of the management staff being women, Neutral Posture is shattering ceilings in the industry.

“She just kind of naturally emerged as the president of the company,” said CEO and Chairman, Rebecca Boenigk. “It really helps me to have somebody that is so strong, and lovely, and joyful and brilliant at my right hand.”

The company started in 1989, when the mother-daughter team of Jaye Congleton and Rebecca Congleton Boenigk saw an opportunity to manufacture and distribute Dr. Jerome Congleton’s concept for the Neutral Posture chair.

What started with building furniture in their home garage has now turned into an international operation.

”My mom Jaye Congleton and I started building chairs in my garage and we’ve gone from there to here,” exclaimed Boenigk. “Over the years we have bought two different companies and added different chair lines and added a systems line so now we manufacture the whole office.”

While many companies struggled during COVID-19, Neutral Posture did not. The company prides itself with overcoming the “slow times” and not laying off a single employee.

“We survived and now we have a great back log and things are going great and we just have a great team,” said Boenigk.

