No. 11 Aggies Roar in Singles to Defeat Ole Miss, 5-2

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 11 Texas A&M women’s tennis fell behind early in the singles competition, but roared back to secure a 5-2 win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday at the William F. Galtney Indoor Tennis Center.

Texas A&M continues its record-setting march through the 2022 dual match campaign, as the Aggies improve to a program-best 18-1 record through their first 19 matches. A&M is an unblemished 4-0 in Southeastern Conference play and sits atop the league standings. Additionally, the Maroon & White’s nine-match win streak is the longest active run of victories in the SEC. Ole Miss drops to 7-5 overall this season with a 1-3 record in league matches.

Sunday’s action began on the doubles courts, which featured tightly-contested matches at all three positions. The first match of the day went to the Rebels, as Lillian Gabrielsen and Ludmila Kareisova defeated Jeanette Mireles and Gianna Pielet in a 6-4 showing. The Maroon & White responded with wins on courts one and two to seal the point. No. 27-ranked Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana fought back from a 5-3 deficit to win 7-5 against Anaelle Leclerq-Ficher and Kelsey Mize. The early lead was secured by No. 3 Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova, who maintained their composure in a hard-fought 7-5 triumph over Rachel Krzyzak and Sabina Machalova.

Ole Miss capitalized on their home court advantage in the early going of the singles competition, as the Rebels would lock in four-of-six first sets. Makarova applied scoreboard pressure to the Rebels with a 6-4, 6-1 victory on court two over No. 110 Leclerq-Ficher. Goldsmith extended the lead to 3-0 in favor of the Maroon & White, toppling Reka Zadori in a 6-1, 7-5 result.

The Rebels’ early singles advantage quickly evaporated, as A&M crushed Ole Miss in second sets on courts one, three and six. Texas A&M’s 18th win of the season was clinched on court three by No. 80 Stoiana, who rolled through the back half of her match in a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over Kareisova. Ole Miss secured their first point of the match on court five just before No. 41 Branstine defeated No. 79 Machalova. Ole Miss took one more point on court six to finalize the 5-2 score.

UP NEXT

No. 11 Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to the Brazos Valley, as the Maroon & White square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Friday, March 18. First serve at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center is slated for 5 p.m. (CT).

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the resilience showed by the team…

“I think that these type of matches really build a lot of character for our team. Beating an SEC team in their home indoor facility is extremely difficult, and we haven’t done that in quite a while. We survived a match point in the doubles and survived that early on, and then we weathered multiple first set losses in singles to come back and win 5-2. We found ways to win when we weren’t necessarily playing our best tennis. This experience is going to make us an even stronger team down the stretch of the regular season.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

#11 Texas A&M 5, Ole Miss 2

William F. Galtney Indoor Tennis Center – Oxford, Miss.

SINGLES

1. #41 Carson Branstine (TAMU) def. #79 Sabina Machalova (OM) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

2. #37 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #110 Anaelle Leclerq-Ficher (OM) 6-4, 6-1

3. #80 Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. Ludmila Kareisova (OM) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

4. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Reka Zadori (OM) 6-1, 7-5

5. Rachel Krzyzak (OM) def. Gianna Pielet (TAMU) 6-4, 7-6(2)

6. Lillian Gabrielsen (OM) def. Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

DOUBLES

1. #3 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Rachel Krzyzak / Sabina Machalova (OM) 7-5

2. #27 Carson Branstine / Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. Anaelle Leclerq-Ficher / Kelsey Mize (OM) 7-5

3. Lillian Gabrielsen / Ludmila Kareisova (OM) def. Jeanette Mireles / Gianna Pielet (TAMU) 6-4

Order of Finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (2,4,3,5,1,6)

POSTMATCH NOTES

The Aggies improve to 9-3 in the all-time series with Ole Miss with a 7-2 lead since A&M joined the SEC.

Mark Weaver is now 128-56 in his career as the Texas A&M skipper which began prior to the 2015-16 academic year.

