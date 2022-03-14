Advertisement

Pante Earns CONCACAF U-20 Bronze Medal and FIFA U-20 World Cup Berth

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – Texas A&M soccer standout Mia Pante earned a bronze medal at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship as Canada topped Puerto Rico, 2-0, in the third-place match at Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium.

With the victory, Canada also earned a spot in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will be played in Costa Rica from August 10-28.

Pante played in all seven matches for Canada at the tournament, including four starts. In Saturday’s third-place match she played the last 28 minutes as Les Rouges held off Puerto Rico. The Vancouver-native starred on a Canada backline that allowed just one goal in 630 minutes of action as they outscored opponents 32-1 and posted six shutouts. Pante also scored a goal in Canada’s victory over Cayman Islands. The CONCACAF Championship serves as the continental title for North America, Central America and the Caribbean Islands.

In her rookie campaign at Texas A&M in 2021, Pante earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. She ranked fourth in the SEC in assists with eight, despite missing three matches. She played in 15 matches, including 13 starts, logging 867 minutes on the pitch. She ended the season with 10 points with one goal to go with her team-high assist count. She had a stretch of four straight games with an assist, the longest by an Aggie since 2019.

Pante has been an integral member of the Canada youth national teams since her U-15 days. She played in the 2018 CONCACAF Girls U-15 Championship in Bradenton, Florida, and was working with Canada attempting to qualify for the Women’s U-17 World Cup when COVID-19 postponed the tournament.

