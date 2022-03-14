Pickup truck destroyed by fire on SH 21 in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a pickup truck engulfed in flames Sunday evening on Highway 21 east of Highway 6.

Videos sent to KBTX by viewers show a pickup on fire and traffic being delayed in the area.

It happened around 7:00 p.m.

🔥PICKUP TRUCK FIRE: Happening on Highway 21 east of Highway 6 in Bryan.



Expect traffic delays in that area! 7:16 p.m.



📸: Robin Renee pic.twitter.com/9VN7vHcVUK — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) March 14, 2022

No other details were immediately available.

