Pickup truck destroyed by fire on SH 21 in Bryan

Emergency crews were on the scene of a pickup truck engulfed in flames Sunday evening on Highway 21 east of Highway 6.(Photo courtesy: Robin Renee)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a pickup truck engulfed in flames Sunday evening on Highway 21 east of Highway 6.

Videos sent to KBTX by viewers show a pickup on fire and traffic being delayed in the area.

It happened around 7:00 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

