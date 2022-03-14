Quick round of strong/severe storms possible Monday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The overall trend looks more spring-like, and that includes the potential for some springs storms as we head into tonight. A quick, strong round of storms looks likely while many of us are trying to head to bed, but will be out of here by the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Strong wind and isolated hail will be the main threats to watch.

RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER

While a severe thunderstorm is not ruled out anywhere locally, a 2 out of 5 risk -- noted in yellow -- is where the Storm Prediction Center notes the highest risk of more notable storms with this round of active weather. As the next update from the agency arrives around 1am Monday, there is the chance this area could be adjusted further west. This will be the area that could fall under either a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch by Monday evening.

Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Eastern Brazos Valley with the higher potential for severe weather Monday evening (KBTX)

This “scattered” risk is defined as “An area of organized severe storms, which is not widespread in coverage with varying levels of intensity. These storms are usually short-lived.”

HAZARDS / IMPACTS

Storms that reach the Brazos Valley are expected to do so as a line. While not the case for all, any storm that becomes concerning could bring:

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60-70mph (main threat)

Few instances of tornado concerns (generally weak and brief)

Pocket change size hail

Strong, damaging wind gusts 40-60mph+ will be the greatest concerns with this round of stormy weather (KBTX)

TIMING

NEW DATA: Forecast for what radar could look like MONDAY evening holds steady for the Brazos Valley.



⏰Scattered rain, few storms as early as 7-9pm

⚡️Line of storms, possible severe 9pm MON - 1am TUE

⚠️40mph+ wind, possible tornado, pocket change (or smaller) hail #bcstx pic.twitter.com/1DfYZtDYaw — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 14, 2022

Monday is expected to be a quiet day for the Brazos Valley. It will be the evening hours that this round of weather is expected to develop. Scattered rain and a few isolated storms may come together as early as 7pm - 9pm. The main line of activity is expected between 9pm Monday and 1am Tuesday. Any active weather will be well south and east of the Brazos Valley by sunrise Tuesday.

RECEIVE WEATHER ALERTS AND CHECK THE LATEST ON INTERACTIVE RADAR WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

More details will be updated on-air and online as the PinPoint Weather Team monitors the first risk of severe weather in the Brazos Valley since mid-January.

