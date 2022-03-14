St. Patrick’s Day events around Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Although St. Patrick’s isn’t until Thursday, the cities of Bryan and College Station want to make sure there is plenty to do to enjoy the holiday. Many restaurants and venues will be having food specials, live music, and, of course, green beer.

You can grab some Irish whiskey and listen to music play on the bagpipes at Titled Pint. Carney’s Pub will be blocking off the parking lot for a special St. Patrick’s day concert. Yesterday’s Bar and Grill will get their celebration going with a Guinness toast and some crawfish.

Also happening in Bryan is a pub crawl that will be taking place downtown. Eight downtown businesses are participating. The pub crawl will start at The 101 with a crawfish boil.

Bigshots Golf Aggieland is getting in on the St. Patrick’s Day fun during their first year of being open. They will have green beer and Irish barbecue available to enjoy. The venue will also be letting guests play mini-golf later that evening and whoever gets a hole-in-one on lucky hole number seven will receive one free round of mini-golf every month for an entire year.

Over in College Station, The Tap will be having crawfish and karaoke and will also be serving Irish car bombs. Mo’s Irish Pub will be celebrating for two days. Their festivities will take place Thursday and Saturday. On Thursday, the first 100 people to arrive will get a free t-shirt. They’re going to have live music that starts at noon and if you come back on Saturday for brunch, they will have even more giveaways and specials and more live music.

