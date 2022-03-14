Advertisement

Texas A&M Athletics Announces Free Admission for Tuesday’s NIT Opener

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Fans wishing to attend Texas A&M men’s basketball’s NIT opener against Alcorn State on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. can do so free of charge courtesy of the Texas A&M Athletics Department.

Season ticket holders will receive complimentary digital tickets to utilize their seats for the game, and fans without season tickets are invited to attend at no charge with the remaining seats being general admission.

Additionally, parking will be free in all 100 lots surrounding Reed Arena. Lot 102 will continue to be reserved for ADA patrons only.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

Most Read

Addison Alvarez.
12-year-old Franklin girl found safe in Harris County
Emergency crews were on the scene of a pickup truck engulfed in flames Sunday evening on...
Pickup truck destroyed by fire on SH 21 in Bryan
Details of what happened are limited but emergency crews responded to an injured person on FM...
Patient in critical condition after incident near Franklin High School
A line of strong-to-severe storms is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Monday night
Next cold front brings risk of severe storms Monday night
Grace Baptist Church on FM 1372 in Madison County was damaged Sunday by flames, firefighters...
Madison County church damaged by fire

Latest News

Texas A&M Baseball
Tuesday’s Game Time Moved to 5 p.m.
Sam Houston Baseball
TicketSmarter WAC Baseball Hitter and Pitcher of the Week Announced
Kyle Field
2022 Maroon & White Game Presented by St. Joseph Health Details Announced
N/A
Aggies Rally Past Santa Clara to Win Rubber Match