Texas A&M Athletics Announces Free Admission for Tuesday’s NIT Opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Fans wishing to attend Texas A&M men’s basketball’s NIT opener against Alcorn State on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. can do so free of charge courtesy of the Texas A&M Athletics Department.

Season ticket holders will receive complimentary digital tickets to utilize their seats for the game, and fans without season tickets are invited to attend at no charge with the remaining seats being general admission.

Additionally, parking will be free in all 100 lots surrounding Reed Arena. Lot 102 will continue to be reserved for ADA patrons only.

