Texas A&M earns 19 USTFCCCA All-America Honors

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams earned 19 All-America honors, the United States Track and Field Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) announced Monday.

The women’s team earned 11 All-America honors and the men’s team garnered eight at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Texas A&M placed fifth in the men’s team standings with 26 points and the women’s team finished 10th with 24 points.

Deborah Acquah (long jump, triple jump), Emmanuel Bamidele (400m, 4x400m), Chevannie Hanson (400m, 4x400m), Brandon Miller (800m, 4x400m), Laila Owens (200m, 4x400m) and Tierra Robinson-Jones (400m, 4x400m) led the group accumulating multiple All-America recognitions.

Athletes earned First Team All-America status by finishing among the top eight of their event, including as a member of a relay. Second Team All-America honors went to those that placed ninth-16th in an event.

Texas A&M Honors

Men’s First Team All-Americans

Emmanuel Bamidele (400m, 4x400m)

Omajuwa Etiwe (4x400m)

Chevannie Hanson (4x400m)

Brandon Miller (800m, 4x400m)

Men’s Second Team All-Americans

Lance Broome (200m)

Chevannie Hanson (400m)

Women’s First Team All-Americans

Deborah Acquah (Long Jump, Triple Jump)

Lamara Distin (High Jump)

Laila Owens (200m)

Charokee Young (400m)

Women’s Second Team All-Americans

Laila Owens (4x400m)

Syaira Richardson (4x400m)

Kaylah Robinson (60m Hurdles)

Tierra Robinson-Jones (400m, 4x400m)

Kennedy Wade (4x400m)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

