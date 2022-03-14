Texas A&M hosts Sam Houston Tuesday at 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (15-8) steps away from Southeastern Conference play when it hosts Sam Houston (9-14) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Davis Diamond.

Texas A&M opened SEC play on the road this weekend, dropping all three contests to No. 20 Auburn. Two of the three setbacks came by just a single run, while the Aggies scored nine of their 12 runs via the home run.

Senior All-American Haley Lee had a pair of homers over the weekend, including a grand slam, in the 8-5 loss to the Tigers on Sunday. The solo shot by Rylen Wiggins in the opening game of Sunday’s twin bill marked just the second home run allowed by Auburn ace Maddie Penta in 15 appearances.

Lee currently ranks third in the nation in on-base percentage (.634) and ranks fourth in the country in batting average (.519). Additionally, Wooley’s four triples ranks the freshman fourth in the country. In the circle, senior pitcher Makinzy Herzog ranks first in the SEC and fourth nationally with a 0.22 ERA.

Texas A&M has won 56 of the last 57 meetings with the Bearkats. The Aggies traveled to Huntsville on Feb. 16 this season, powering past Sam Houston, 13-6.

Earlier this season versus the ‘Kats, sophomore Mayce Allen stepped into the batter’s box as a pinch hitter, and delivered her first career home run. Freshman hurler Emiley Kennedy earned the win in the circle, fanning six in the complete-game effort.

The Aggies’ 13 runs were the most scored on the road by A&M since 2017 when the Maroon & White scored 16 at South Carolina. Three Aggies recorded triples making it the first time since Feb. 13, 2019, that Texas A&M registered three in a single game.

Tuesday’s contest is available for streaming via SEC Network+, while fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow in-game.

