TicketSmarter WAC Baseball Hitter and Pitcher of the Week Announced

DENVER – Sam Houston’s Carlos Contreras and Cole Wesneski have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for March 7 – March 13.

Contreras, a junior outfielder from El Paso, Texas, takes honors for the second week in a row after going 8-for-10 with three walks in a three-game sweep of Tarleton. In addition to his eight hits, he finished the weekend with eight RBIs, five runs scored and a pair of stolen bases, boasting an .800 batting average, .857 on-base percentage and 1.000 slugging percentage.

Wesneski, a senior right-hander from Cypress, Texas, used just 91 pitches to strike out 10 over seven innings to earn the win on Friday night against Tarleton. Making a spot start, he battled through cold temperatures and significant winds to finish the night with four runs, just two earned, on six hits and no walks.

Other Hitter of the Week nominees: California Baptist’s David Martin was 3-for-5 with four RBIs in the Lancers’ series-clinching win at Utah Valley on Sunday … Dixie State’s Will Chambers batted .455 with three runs scored in the Trailblazers’ series win at Sacramento State … Grand Canyon’s Juan Colato had multiple hits in four-of-five games, finishing the week with a .500 batting average … Lamar’s Josh Blakenship was 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Saturday’s series-clinching win at Stephen F. Austin … UT Rio Grande Valley’s Brett Cain had his second-career three-hit game in a 4-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi … Utah Valley’s Mitch Moralez extended his hitting streak to 11 games and hit .429 on the week in games against UNLV and California Baptist.

Other Pitcher of the Week nominees: California Baptist’s Ryan Delgado was strong over two appearances in relief, earning the save on Saturday in a 6-0 win at Utah Valley … Dixie State’s Brett Porthan picked up his third win of the season, striking out four and allowing three earned runs on seven hits over 5.0 innings in an 18-7 victory at Sacramento State … Grand Canyon’s Hunter Omlid struck out four and only allowed one unearned run over six innings in a no-decision against CSUN on Tuesday … Lamar’s Braxton Douthit earned his third win of the season, striking out seven and walking two with one run allowed on four hits over 5.0 innings in a 2-1 win at Stephen F. Austin … NM State’s Ian Mejia scattered five hits over eight innings with six strikeouts and a walk to earn the victory in a 9-0 shutout of Seattle U on Sunday … Seattle U’s Peter Chronowski picked up the win on Saturday at NM State, striking out eight and allowing three runs on six hits over eight innings to earn the victory … UT Rio Grande Valley’s Colten Davis retired nine straight and finished with six strikeouts and five hits allowed over 6.2 scoreless innings in a win at Abilene Christian … Utah Valley’s Coop Rust took the hill twice, earning the win in relief at UNLV before going four innings in a no-decision against California Baptist on Saturday.