Tuesday’s Game Time Moved to 5 p.m.

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball has adjusted the start time for Tuesday’s home game against the Houston Cougars to 5:02 p.m.

The move will accommodate fans wishing to attend both the baseball game and the men’s basketball NIT game against Alcorn State at Reed Arena, slated for 8 p.m.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.