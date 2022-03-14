Advertisement

Tuesday’s Game Time Moved to 5 p.m.

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball has adjusted the start time for Tuesday’s home game against the Houston Cougars to 5:02 p.m.

The move will accommodate fans wishing to attend both the baseball game and the men’s basketball NIT game against Alcorn State at Reed Arena, slated for 8 p.m.

