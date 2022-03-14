Women’s Golf Posts Lowest Round in Program History; Finishes Runner-up at Clover Cup

MESA, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s golf posted the lowest round in program history, shooting 14-under 274 behind Blanca Fernández García-Poggio’s record-tying final round to finish runner-up at the 2022 Clover Cup on Sunday at the Longbow Golf Club.

“We saw that one coming for a little while and just kept encouraging it to come out,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We have been really trusting our preparation and game plan, and it came together today. Breaking the program record and setting all of those marks is so encouraging to what we are doing. When stuff like this happens, you’re just so happy for the girls. They are capable each time we set foot on a golf course to do things like this. It was a great collective team effort and they stayed positive throughout the whole week. I am excited for next week to see how we build on our momentum.”

The No. 19 Aggies (290-287-274—851) began the day in fourth, but thanks to Blanca Fernández García-Poggio’s program-low-tying 8-under 64, the Maroon & White catapulted into a second-place finish. A&M went on to break the school record of 13-under set at the 2019 Battle at the Beach and 2014 Alamo Invitational. The Aggies counted 22 birdies in the final round and defeated three Southeastern Conference programs in the field.

A&M shot 13-under 851 throughout the 54 holes at the Clover Cup. That mark tied for the fourth-lowest round in school history. The Aggies’ best round this year was the program-record 20-under 844 set at the Sam Golden Invitational to begin the 2021-22 season.

Jennie Park (68-69-71—208) was a dependable force throughout the Clover Cup. The junior finished tied for second, a career best. She posted a career-low 8-under 208, which tied for the eighth-lowest 54-hole score in the program record book. Jennie Park recorded career low 54-hole scores in back-to-back tournaments, dating back to the ICON Invitational (Feb. 21-22). She has gone under par in six-consecutive rounds.

Fernández García-Poggio (73-74-64—211) torched the course in round three. The junior knocked down nine birdies and rose 25 spots on the player leaderboard. The Spaniard finished tied for sixth, the third top-10 finish of her season. Fernández García-Poggio was 6-under with two holes remaining and went on to record two-straight birdies, including a chip in from the bunker on the second-to-last hole.

Zoe Slaughter (76-73-68—217) heavily contributed to the Aggies’ historic day. The freshman went 4-under 68 and rose 18 spots from the second round to secure a share of the 23rd spot. Slaughter registered six birdies in round three and a 3-under 33 on the back nine.

Adela Cernousek (76-71-71—218) finished tied for 25th and has recorded a top-25 placing in four of the five tournaments this season. Amber Park (73-75-75—223) rounded out the group tied for 42nd.

The No. 31 Clemson Tigers (-18) won the Clover Cup team championship and LSU’s Ingrid Linbald (-13) won the individual title.

Next Up

The Aggies will return to action at the Mountain View Collegiate March 18-20 in Tucson, Arizona.